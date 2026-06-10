Auburn Football Snags Blue-Chip Edge Rusher For Another 2027 Addition

The Auburn Tigers are building momentum in the recruiting world, and Alex Golesh does not seem ready to slow down anytime soon.

On Monday, Golesh added a top-level recruit to his class in Reed Ramsier, a four-star offensive lineman. On Wednesday, he added yet another blue-chip recruit: Rion Jackson.

Jackson is a 6-foot-4, 218-pound edge rusher who hails from Annapolis, Maryland. A four-star prospect, Jackson is currently rated as the 30th-best edge rusher in the 2027 class as well as the eighth-best player from his home state of Maryland.

With this commitment, the Tigers’ recruiting continues to stay in the top 15 in the country with 17 total commits. He chose Auburn over Virginia Tech.

The Tigers have been looking for top-level edge rushers ever since Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford, the Tigers’ top two edge rushers, were both selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Jackson is the first major prospect in that effort, as well as the first edge rusher to commit to Auburn’s 2027 class.

Golesh will hope for more before the end of the 2027 cycle.

Already on the Plains waits Da’Shawn Womack, an Ole Miss transfer who is expected to be a top-level edge rushing talent in 2026 and beyond, which bodes well for Jackson’s future development. Learning from the best often creates the best, and Alex Golesh is seemingly building a top-level development pipeline that will serve him and his team well over the years.

Of course, one edge rusher does not make a defense, but the Tigers are already hot on the trail of other top edge rushing recruits. JaBarrius Garror, a four-star edge rusher who is largely predicted to land at Alabama, visited the Plains recently and now stands with a 29% chance to end up on Golesh’s squad.

Additionally, James Pace, who also hails from Maryland, is a four-star edge rusher who is also on the Tigers’ radar. He is largely predicted to land at Auburn, but is not set to announce his commitment until June 19.

Regardless of who the Tigers can land at the edge rushing position down the road, though, Jackson projects to be an early contributor, potentially as soon as 2027 or 2028, depending on the output of Da’Shawn Womack, other Auburn transfer edge rushers and any additional signees in the 2027 class.

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