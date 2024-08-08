Auburn Hanging On for 5-Star Offensive Tackle
The Auburn Tigers are still in the running for 2025 five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola. The report comes from On3's Steve Wiltfong.
The Blue Valley High School (Kansas) talent is the 15th-ranked player in the 2025 class, the third-ranked player at position and the best player from Kansas.
With the latest recruiting buzz happening on the Plains, perhaps Babalola sees something he likes. It would be massive to land the 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman. Auburn struggled to protect their quarterback last season allowing 34 sacks - the fifth most in the SEC even if you include Texas and Oklahoma.
The question is how close is Auburn really to landing this guy? There’s not Crystal Ball Prediction on 247 Sports. However, On3 still doesn’t like their chances despite this recent update.
Cue Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber. What are the odds an offensive tackle like him and a program like Auburn end up together? According to On3, it’s 1%. So what you’re saying is there’s a chance?
Stanford is the runaway favorite right now with an 88% chance. Michigan has a 3.2% chance followed by Oklahoma with a 1.9% chance.
Perhaps the latest recruiting noise could give the Tigers the leverage to make a push for another big recruit. However, based on the way it’s currently looking, it would come as a major upset should they land Babalola.
He would instantly be the biggest offensive recruit to this point. The Tigers have three o-lineman committed for 2025: one four-star and two three-stars.
Their highest ranked offensive player is the four-star wide receiver from Southside High School in Alabama, Derick Smith.
Regardless, Auburn is in good shape on the recruiting trail. They have the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247 Sports and sixth by On3, bouncing back from dropping into the low teens in mid June.