Auburn High on List for Top Five 2028 Athlete

Dion Edwards, a top athlete from the class of 2028, has jumped onto the radar of the Auburn Tigers, and the program offered him on Tuesday. However, the Tigers will surely have to fight if they want to land Edwards, who also received offers from Oregon and Maryland just hours later.

Edwards is a 6-foot, 160-pound athlete who can play a wide variety of positions at an extremely high level, earning a four-star rating and a ranking as the fourth-best athlete in the 2028 class and the fourth-best in-class player in his home state of Tennessee.

After he received his Auburn offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Edwards to chat all things Auburn, including his interest in the program.

“The tradition and strong fan support at Auburn University [stands out to me],” he said. “[They have a] strong, rich football culture.”

Edwards holds a litany of offers from top programs to go along with the trio he received on Tuesday, including offers from Tennessee, Florida, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, so where do the Tigers stand on his list?

“[Auburn is] high on my list, but it’s still early for me,” he said. “I’m just getting started with this process really… I’m looking forward to getting on campus this summer. [The offer] meant a lot—felt good to see my hard work pay off.”

The Chattanooga native still has two more full seasons of high school before it will come time for him to make a college decision, so it makes sense that he has not yet begun to whittle down his list. However, he does have an idea of what an ideal program would look like.

“[Somewhere that] feels like home with strong development and winning,” he said. “Grateful for the opportunity and excited about the process.”

As for Edwards himself, there are a few things that he believes stand out about his game, as well as what he has to offer his future college.

“I’m a competitor and lead by example,” he said. “I take pieces from different players but stay true to myself… [I’m planning to] stay focused and keep working.”

If the Tigers can land Edwards, they will have one of the most talented prospects in the class, but they will have to fight to wrest him from other programs, including his in-state offer from Tennessee.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!