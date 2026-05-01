Four-Star Linebacker Talks Interest in Auburn After Offer

The Auburn Tigers currently boast some of the best linebacker play in the country, and new head coach Alex Golesh seems determined to make sure it stays that way throughout his tenure. On Wednesday, the Tigers offered Gabriel Player, who could be Auburn’s next big name at linebacker.

Player is a four-star prospect in the class of 2028 who currently plays at Eau Gallie in Melbourne, Fla. He is currently rated as the fourth-best linebacker in the 2028 class, as well as the 11th-best in-class player from his home state of Florida.

After Player received his offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the young linebacker to talk all things Auburn, including his interest in the program.

“Obviously, the tradition at Auburn is elite. I love the aspect that it is in the SEC as well,” he said. “Coach Gordon came to our school and told our coach. They have been watching me for a while now… My coach knows a lot of them from their time at USF. They have recruited in my school before.”

Player has been quite highly sought after throughout his high school career, receiving offers from top programs like Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and Texas, so he has a difficult decision coming up. However, the Tigers are in the running.

“I’m just letting everything shake out this spring. Then I will try to start narrowing things down,” he said. “I hope to get [to Auburn] this summer… Ideally, the school I choose will have a great culture and will be able to develop me for the next level.”

Player, who still has a full two seasons left in high school, models his game after the great Micah Parsons, who has dominated the NFL for some time. However, he is not letting the offers or the hype get to his head.

“It won’t change me. I will continue to work my butt off to become the best player in person that I can be,” he said. “I’m not only a good football player, but I am also a good person. I take pride in being a leader and a role model for younger kids.”

Player’s unique mix of skill and mentality is certainly what Golesh has been looking for in his roster, so he could be a massive pickup for the Tigers if they can steal him away from a host of other top suitors.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!