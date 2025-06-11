Auburn Hosts 4-Star WR
The Auburn Tigers over the weekend hosted 2026 Leakesville (Miss.) four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews since first offering him, and the program made significant progress with Matthews calling Auburn one of his top schools after leaving his visit.
"It was great," Mathews said. "I had an amazing time here with the staff...They took very good care of us, me and my family."
According to 247Sports, Mathews has six schools that are classified as warm. Alongside the Auburn Tigers, Mathews also has the Colorado Buffaloes, the Ole Miss Rebels, the Texas A&M Aggies, the LSU Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. All except the Bulldogs have scheduled visits or had their visit with the wide receiver.
Mathews still has two official visits to make with a visit to Texas A&M on June 13 and with to Miami on June 20 still on the schedule.
The Tigers’ interest is not surprising. Mathews is in the top 100 players for his class, according to theRivals100. He is No. 68 on that list after catching 68 passes for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior.
Mathews could be poised to take over for transfer receiver Eric Singleton Jr. and rising sophomore Cam Coleman, who will be a senior and a junior by the time Mathews enrolls in college. During his visit, Matthews spent much time with wide receivers coach Marcus Davis, who discussed both development on and off the field with Matthews.
"I feel like we’ve built a good connection," Mathews said. "And it's just getting stronger day by day... He showed me some things I can do to get better. They bettered my game. And he gave me some life tips outside of football."
Mathews will announce his decision in August.