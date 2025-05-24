Auburn in Top 5 for No. 3 DL Prospect in 2026 Class
The Auburn Tigers are officially in contention for one of the top defensive line prospects in the country.
Picayune (Miss.) Memorial four-star Nolan Wilson, rated as the No. 3 defensive line prospect in the country by On3, recently released his top five schools with the Gators listed alongside Alabama, Auburn, Miami and Ole Miss.
The Tigers are one of his four finalists slated to receive an official visit with trips to Alabama on May 30, Auburn on June 6, Ole Miss on June 13 and Miami on June 20 all on the schedule. Florida is the lone finalist to not receive an official visit, although there is a slight chance he could shift his schedule to include the Gators.
He previously visited Texas A&M on May 16 before releasing his top five.
As it stands, Alabama appears to be the front-runner with Ole Miss slightly behind, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, Auburn does have a strong connection with Wilson due to the recruiting efforts from position coach Vontrell King-Williams and redshirt freshman Jamonta Waller, Wilson's former high school teammate.
“The relationship that I have with Coach Vontrell King-Williams, my former teammate Jamonta Waller, the atmosphere of the Auburn games, and how they said they’d use me as well," Wilson said.
Wilson does not have a commitment date set.
As it stands, Auburn is off to a relatively strong start to its 2026 recruiting class with seven commits, four of whom are on the defensive side of the ball. The Tigers currently hold pledges from four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett, four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle and safety Wayne Henry on the defensive side with four-star receiver Devin Carter, receiver Denairius Gray and offensive lineman Parker Pritchett.