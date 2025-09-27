Auburn in Top 6 for 2026 OL Recruit
Amidst a season that’s perhaps best described as a rollercoaster through the early portion, it’s easy to forget that the Auburn Tigers' recruiting is still in full swing.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze clearly hasn’t forgotten, though, with a target of his down to just six schools.
Three-star offensive tackle Jared Doughty, a 6-foot-5.5, 300-pound prospect ranked as the 90th-best offensive lineman in the country by 247 Sports, released his top six on Friday with the Tigers among the leaders.
Also included are Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Kentucky.
Any of these schools could prove to be a good place to land for Doughty, depending on what he’s looking for. Teams like Ohio State and Georgia have highly established offensive lines, so if he’s looking to sit behind top talent and learn for a few years, he’d have his place there.
Conversely, teams like Auburn have offensive lines that aren’t only aging out, but also unproven and able to be usurped. After all, Jackson Arnold was sacked ten times against Oklahoma, half of which head coach Hugh Freeze attributed to his offensive line. As such, there could be potential to play early at Auburn, similarly to the struggling Kentucky.
As of now, Rivals considers Georgia and Auburn to be the leaders with the Bulldogs holding a 27.7 percent chance to land Doughty and the Tigers holding a 24.2 percent chance, according to the site's Recruiting Prediction Machine.
He will visit Auburn on Nov. 22 for the Tigers' home game against Mercer after trips to Alabama (Nov. 15), Ohio State (Oct. 31), Georgia (Oct. 18) and FSU (Oct. 11)
Doughty would be the third offensive tackle in Auburn’s 2026 recruiting class, which could influence his decision, especially because the class includes four-star Wilson Zierer and three-star Nikau Hepi.
Freeze has previously stated that he expects his 2026 recruiting class to land somewhere within the top 10 in the nation, but he’s far from that goal heading into October, as the Tigers currently stand at 31st in the nation, per Rivals. Doughty would be a valuable pickup to bolster this class, as well as to strengthen the depth of the Tigers’ offensive line for years to come.