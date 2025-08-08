BREAKING: Auburn Lands Commitment from 4-Star WR

BREAKING: Elite 2026 WR Jase Mathews has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @rivals



The No. 2 WR in the ’26 Class chose the Tigers over Texas A&M, LSU, & Ole Miss



"Can't wait until I meet my full potential! WAR EAGLE 🦅"