Auburn Leading for 4-Star Edge Rusher
The Auburn Tigers have experienced a less-than-ideal summer on the recruiting trail and are struggling heavily to secure the class of 2026’s top in-state prospects. However, Hugh Freeze and company have the opportunity to start shifting the momentum heading into the fall.
Wadley (Ala.) four-star edge rusher Jaquez Wilkes is set to announce his commitment Monday, per Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, and will choose between Auburn, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida State and Alabama.
Wilkes, standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, is ranked as the No. 10 EDGE in the country and No. 91 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
He took his official visit to Auburn on May 30, marking his sixth all-time visit to the Plains – the Tigers hosted Wilkes for five unofficial visits previously, according to On3’s visit center. Additionally, Wilkes officially visited Texas A&M on June 13 and Miami on June 20, but never took an official visit to Alabama or Florida State, the other two finalists.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Patagna describes Wilkes as a “two-way prospect that utilizes his combination of size, speed and athleticism to dominate lower level competition on both sides of the ball in the Yellowhammer State.”
Despite playing in 1A, Alabama’s lowest class of high school football, Patagna believes Wilkes still possesses the skillset to compete at the next level.
“Although productive as a second level defender, Wilkes’s size, frame and natural ability to rush the passer indicate that he most likely projects as an on-ball edge defender on Saturdays,” Patagna added.
The blue-chipper also led his Wadley Bulldogs to a 2024 AHSAA 1A state title to cap off his junior campaign, defeating Maplesville (AL) 37-7.
After nearly sweeping the top recruits from the state of Alabama in 2025 with eight of the top 12 prospects, Auburn currently holds just one commit from the state in its 2026 class – four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, who 247Sports ranks as the No. 8 player in Alabama.
Auburn is a heavy favorite to land Wilkes, as 247Sports’ Christian Clemente logged a crystal ball to the Tigers early Sunday morning. On3 reports Auburn has a 97.5% chance to land him with every other team listed at less than 1%.
Wilkes would be a massive boost to the Tigers’ 2026 class, which sits at No. 75 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings, and could reveal steps in the right direction on the trail heading into the season.