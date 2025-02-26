Auburn Makes Cut for Versatile OL
Auburn remains in the hunt for a potential key piece of its 2026 offensive line class, as three-star prospect Edward Baker from St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) has listed the Tigers in his top seven schools.
Alongside Auburn, Baker is considering Alabama, NC State, Virginia, Arkansas, Florida, and Tennessee. During his junior season at St. Frances, he helped his squad finish the season ranked No.8 in the country, even helping lead them to a victory over powerhouse IMG Academy.
While Baker has yet to finalize his official visit schedule, the only trip currently on his summer calendar is to NC State, in June.
Auburn being included among his top group signals mutual interest, though the Tigers have yet to secure a commitment from an offensive lineman in the 2026 class despite already extending 66 offers at the position, according to 247 Sports.
There is a connection between Baker and the Tigers, though. Baker's teammate, class of 2026 three-star safety Wayne Henry, is already committed to Auburn.
Baker’s positional projection varies depending on the recruiting service. 247Sports lists him as an interior offensive lineman, while On3 ranks him as an offensive tackle. However, film from his junior season shows him primarily playing right tackle. Regardless of his stated position, his listed measurements of 6-foot-4, 310 pounds provide the size and frame to play either position at the next level.
With the Tigers seeking to build out their offensive line group for the future, Baker's versatility makes him an intriguing option. Whether Auburn can secure an official visit remains to be seen but listing them among his top seven suggests the Tigers are firmly in the mix for the three-star prospect.
Auburn currently has a top 15 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle with six commits.