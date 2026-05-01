Auburn Makes Late Addition to 2026 Recruiting Class

The Auburn Tigers have been quite busy as they work to recruit the 2027, 2028 and even 2029 classes, but that does not mean they have not taken the time to make sure their 2026 class is as good as it can be.

Case in point: on Friday, tight end/wide receiver combo Jack Ellenburg told Auburn Tigers on SI that he has committed to Auburn as a preferred walk-on.

Ellenburg, who hails from North Atlanta High School, is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound athlete who was one of RecruitGeorgia’s honorable mentions for their All-State wide receiver list. Auburn Tigers on SI had the opportunity to chat with Ellenburg after he committed, and he is quite excited to make his home on the Plains.

“I was really debating between TCU and Auburn, and as it came down to it, you know, I love the coaches at both places,” he said. “But, I just knew [Auburn] would be the one for me. So, I’m excited to roll with the Tigers.”

BREAKING: c/o 2026 WR/TE Jack Ellenburg (@JackEllenburg) has committed to Auburn, he tells me for @AuburnOnSI.



“I knew they were going to be the one for me… I’m excited to roll with the Tigers!”



Ellenburg will be a PWO at Auburn in his first season. pic.twitter.com/RYViKdpcar — Brooks Crew (@itsbrookscrew) May 1, 2026

Ellenburg’s recruiting process included a visit to Auburn in late January, in which he says the coaches shot him straight about his opportunity with the Tigers. He is the 22nd pickup of the Tigers’ 42nd-ranked 2026 recruiting class, which aims to provide the future of Alex Golesh’s program.

“They were very transparent,” he said. “They told me, ‘hey, we’re going to let you know at the very end if we have spots left.’ On Monday, they said that ‘hey, we’ve got a spot for you and we’d love for you to take it.’ And, you know, I couldn’t waste the opportunity to be an Auburn Tiger.”

Ellenburg is set to journey to the Plains on May 14, not long before Auburn’s summer practice begins.

“I believe I’m starting out as a receiver,” he said. “We’ll see how I develop at Auburn throughout my years, but I’m supposed to be starting out as a receiver. I’m going to be coming down on the 14th, move in, and meet a couple of guys on the team. I’m excited.”

Of course, every new commitment represents the first time many Auburn fans have heard the name of a prospect, and Ellenburg is confident that Tiger fans will like what they are getting with him.

“I’m a hard worker,” he said. “I’m ready for the work. I’m glad I’m coming May 14, because, you know, a lot of these start in June. I’m so glad Auburn starts May 17th. I’m a huge fan of that. I’m excited to meet all the guys and I’m just here to make the team better.”

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