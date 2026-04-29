Auburn Lands First Offensive Line Commit of 2027 Class

Though Alex Golesh’s prayers for the Auburn Tigers’ offensive line have been answered, as far as he tells us, the future of the unit under Golesh remains uncertain. That is beginning to change, though, as on Wednesday, a key offensive line prospect announced that he is committing to the Tigers.

Jaylon Moore is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman from Creekside, Ga., who is currently rated as the 44th-best offensive lineman in the 2027 class as well as the 57th-best in-class player from the state of Georgia. He chose the Tigers over top programs like Alabama and Georgia.

This is quite a big pickup for the Tigers’ offensive line, which previously had no future commits. Moore represents the first offensive lineman committed to Alex Golesh at Auburn, as well as the fourth overall commit in the Tigers’ 2027 recruiting class.

The Tigers are certainly in an interesting spot with offensive line play headed into this season, as five of six offensive linemen who logged significant playing time last year are now signed to NFL rosters, with the sixth, Xavier Chaplin, transferring to Florida State.

As a result, Golesh has been forced to completely revamp Auburn’s offensive line, and he has done so with gusto. The Tigers now have a solid unit composed of some familiar names to Golesh, including USF transfers Cole Best and Cole Skinner, and they have also shopped the portal for other big names, like Stanton Ramil from Michigan State, Deryc Plazz from Miami and Jacob Strand from Oregon State.

Now, Golesh appears to be making the offensive line a priority in recruiting, in an effort to never have to rebuild an entire offensive line from scratch again. Moore is a great starting point for the Tigers, but they will need several other offensive line commits over the next few classes if they want to reach that level of sustainability.

Golesh has offered and hosted a litany of top offensive line talent, so it is only a matter of time before the next commitment hits. Until then, Auburn’s 2027 recruiting class is composed of four prospects: Donivan Moore, a four-star defensive lineman; George Lamons Jr., a four-star tight end; Myson Johnson-Cook, a four-star running back and now Moore, a three-star offensive lineman.

It is still only April, so the Tigers will have an ample amount of time to build their 2027 class over this summer and the regular season, as that class begins to finish up high school.

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