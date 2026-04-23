Auburn Makes Strong Impression on OL Recruit with Offers from Georgia, Florida

Many questions have surrounded the Auburn Tigers’ offensive line over the last few years, and this year has, so far, been no exception. Alex Golesh previously joked that this year’s unit needed prayers, but he has since changed his tune, saying that the unit is, in fact, an answer to prayer.

However, the future of the unit still remains uncertain, but that could change with the addition of Sam Walker, a top-rated 2028 offensive lineman who hails from Carrollton, Ga. Walker, according to On3, is currently a four-star who is rated as the 13th-best offensive lineman in the class as well as the 24th-best player in the state of Georgia.

Walker took a visit to Auburn this past Saturday for the university’s annual A-Day spring game, and he was quite impressed by what he saw. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Walker to discuss the visit, his opinions of the coaches and facilities and his interest in the program.

“It was a great visit, I’m truly blessed to be able to be apart of it all,” he said. “I liked everything about the campus… I’m definitely coming back to visit again, [Auburn is] very high on my board right now.”

Walker also had a chance to chat with some Auburn coaches, though one conversation in particular stood out to him.

“I spoke to Coach (Tyler) Hudanick,” he said, “and he said to just keep working on my game.”

Hudanick, another former USF coach, joined the program in December of 2025, just after Golesh was hired. He is an offensive line coach as well as a run game coordinator, so he was definitely a great name to chat with Walker.

Walker has been quite highly sought after despite having a full two years left of high school, which stands as a testament to his ability.

“I would say that I’m physical,” he said, “and that I’m going to give my all every single play.”

Walker currently holds offers from top programs like Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and now Auburn, so the Tigers will have to fight if they want to have the chance to land such a highly-rated prospect. However, Walker is looking for one thing in particular as it relates to his future college.

“I just want to be somewhere I can call home,” he said.

If the Tigers can snag Walker away from the litany of top schools that are actively pursuing him, it would certainly be a massive recruiting win for an Auburn 2028 class that has yet to land its first commitment.

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