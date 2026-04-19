Quarterback Recruit Highlights What Stood Out About Auburn

There are certainly a lot of questions surrounding the Auburn Tigers' quarterback room after their annual spring game, but one aspect has remained consistent: recruiting.

Alex Golesh and the Tigers have been all over the board in recent weeks as they attempt to find the future of the position, and they have begun to plant seeds with top prospects like Hudson West.

West is a class of 2028 quarterback who hails from Sarasota, Fla., and he took his second visit to Auburn this past Saturday. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the young quarterback after his visit to talk about all things Auburn, including his opinions on the coaches, facilities, and the program as a whole.

“I thought the visit was great overall. It was well organized, and I got a good feel for practice and the facilities are incredible,” he said. “What stood out most was the energy and excitement around the program. You can tell there’s a strong culture and a lot of pride in both the team and the school.”

Of course, culture and team pride do not mean much if the program is not on the prospect's radar, but West seems quite interested in the Tigers.

“Auburn is certainly one of the schools I’m considering right now,” he said. “I’d definitely be interested in getting back on campus again.”

West used his time at the facility wisely and chose to focus on the recruiting process in his conversations with coaches and players. Like all recruits, he continues to learn more about the process every day, but he already has an idea of what his future school might look like.

“My ideal fit is a program where I can develop as a player, compete at a high level, and be part of a strong culture with coaches who invest in their players,” he said.

West still has another two full seasons of football left to play before it will come time to head to college, and he told me he is committed to the grind for as long as it takes.

“I really enjoyed my time at Auburn and appreciate the opportunity to visit,” he said. “I’m continuing to stay focused on my development and looking forward to seeing how everything plays out in my recruitment.”

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