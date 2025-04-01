Auburn Misses Out on Top Unsigned 2025 Recruit
After reclassifying to the class of 2025 back in January, four-star cornerback J’Vari Flowers on Monday announced his commitment to Florida over the Auburn Tigers.
According to 247Sports composite rankings, Flowers is the No. 1 unsigned player in the country and the 12th best cornerback in his class.
Flowers took an official visit to Auburn back on March 6, less than a week before visiting Florida. He also took trips to Georgia, Miami, North Carolina and Syracuse throughout the month of March.
The Miami Northwestern cornerback participated in the Under Armour All-American Game back in January, fresh off leading the Bulls to a Florida 3A State Championship.
During his three seasons in high school, Flowers made 82 tackles while defending 28 passes and bringing in one interception. He also contributed on the offensive end, averaging 17.1 yards per carry and finding the end zone twice.
He also contributed on the track, winning the Florida 3A State Championship in both the 100m (10.43) and the 4x400 team as a sophomore.
Flowers would have been Auburn's fourth cornerback signee in the class of 2025, joining four-stars Donovan Starr, Blake Woodby and three-star Devin Williams. Based on their signings this year, the Tigers will have five true freshman defensive backs heading into the 2025-26 season including four-star safety Anquon Fegens.
Without Flowers, Auburn still has the sixth-highest rated recruiting class in the nation for the class of 2025 with 26 total signees, according to 247Sports.