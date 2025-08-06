MLB World Can't Believe The Yankees' Bullpen Blew It Again in Fifth Straight Loss
The New York Yankees' bullpen has let them down for a second night in a row against the Texas Rangers.
Tied 0-0 in the bottom of the eighth at Globe Life Field, reliever Devin Williams took the mound for New York and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. He did not make it out of the inning, and Texas ultimately held on to hand the Yankees their fifth loss in a row.
Tuesday marks the second straight night that Williams, who's struggled mightily throughout his first season in pinstripes, let the Rangers back in it down the stretch. On Monday night, he let up a game-tying home run to Joc Pederson before Texas came away with an extra-innings win.
Fans, media, and former players alike couldn't believe that New York—who extended themselves to add talent at the deadline—blew it again. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):
The Yankees will look to buck their losing streak on Wednesday afternoon as they wrap up their series against the Rangers. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. EST.