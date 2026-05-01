Auburn Offers Six-Position Athlete in 2028 Recruiting Class

On Wednesday, the Auburn Tigers offered KamarJ Lincoln, who is listed as one of the most unique positions in football: the athlete. Of course, there is no position in a typical football lineup for an ‘athlete,’ but what makes these players unique is that they can play just about any skill position on the field.

Lincoln, who is in the class of 2028, is a fantastic example of an athlete, and he fits the description just about as well as any player could dream of; he has played quarterback, running back, wide receiver, free safety, strong safety and cornerback throughout his high school years, depending on his team’s needs.

Now, the Tigers are in the running for his recruitment, and he is certainly interested in the program. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Lincoln to chat about what interests him about the Tigers, as well as where Auburn currently stands on his board.

“What really stands out to me about Auburn University is the culture,” he said. “It feels like a family, and you can tell they really support their athletes on and off the field. The energy around the program is different… Getting the offer was a blessing. It happened after they had been showing interest for a minute, so when it finally came, it just felt like all my hard work was paying off.”

Blessed to receive an offer from auburn university #gotigers 🐅 pic.twitter.com/eRIdlhgymL — KamarJ Lincoln (@shifty8k) April 29, 2026

Lincoln is clearly interested in the Tigers, but just how interested? After all, players of his archetype are quite highly sought-after in today’s game, so he will have options to choose from.

“Auburn University is definitely up there for me,” he said. I’m still keeping my options open, but they’re a strong contender… I definitely plan on getting down there soon to see everything in person and get a better feel for the environment.”

Alex Golesh and his group have been working quite hard to make an impression on top recruits, and it is safe to say that they have done so with Lincoln.

“The coaching staff at Auburn is real genuine,” he said. “They keep it honest and make sure you understand where you stand. I’ve been in contact with a few of the coaches, and they’ve all been consistent and supportive.”

The young athlete, who still has a full two years left of high school, already has an idea of exactly what he is looking for in his future home, as well as exactly what he has to offer a college football team.

“My ideal college is somewhere that feels like home, where I can grow as a player and as a person, and where the coaching staff truly believes in me,” he said. “I’m a competitor. No matter what, I’m going to give everything I got and make plays when it matters most.”

For now, Lincoln will continue to hone his craft as he prepares to make the change to college football, even with offers and high expectations hanging over his head.

“I’m just staying focused and grounded. Not letting the attention get to my head, and continuing to work like I don’t have any offers,” he said. “I’m just grateful for every opportunity coming my way, including Auburn University. I’m excited to keep building relationships and see where everything takes me.”

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