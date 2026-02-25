Auburn ‘Pretty High’ for 2027 Versatile LB Prospect

The Auburn Tigers have, in recent years, boasted some of the best linebacker play in the country. Led by standout players like Xavier Atkins and Demarcus Riddick, the Tigers’ linebackers have been a fearsome sight for many an offensive coordinator, and Alex Golesh and company seem to be focusing on keeping that aspect consistent in the future.

On Monday, the Tigers offered Choctaw (Ok.) three-star linebacker Israel Hammons, who is currently rated as the 59th-best linebacker in the 2027 class and the 14th-best player in his home state of Oklahoma. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Hammons recently to discuss Auburn’s offer as well as Hammons’ interest in the program.

“I think (the offer) went great,” Hammons said. “I talked to (assistant linebackers coach Braden Sheldon), and he sounds like a great guy, and it was a very fun and good talk.”

As it stands for Hammons, who has received offers from top programs like Texas, Arkansas and Vanderbilt, Auburn is a strong contender.

“I would say [Auburn is] pretty high,” he said. “Especially for being an SEC school. I can’t wait to get in touch with the coaches.”

Hammons, who models his game after that of Micah Parsons and Fred Warner, has shown an ability to dominate on offense, defense and special teams while in high school at Choctaw, and though he is expected to come to college football as a full-time linebacker, he may see reps at other defensive positions.

“I’m very versatile,” he said. “Whether it be playing on the line, dropping into coverage, or even playing at safety.”

3⭐️ ATH Izzy Hammons (@israelhammons0) can do it ALL‼️



Dominant play on both sides of the ball, including linebacker, edge, kick returning, receiving, and quality blocking when the ball isn't in his hands.



Picked up an Auburn offer today-- he's definitely one to keep an eye on… pic.twitter.com/XgVFwe6ldg — Brooks Crew (@itsbrookscrew) February 23, 2026

Auburn’s 2027 class, as it stands, is a bit sparse, but Hammons could be the next big name at linebacker for the Tigers, as well as the first linebacker in Alex Golesh’s 2027 class, which currently boasts just two commits: four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore and three-star tight end Trae Proctor. The Tigers will have to land him first, though.

“Just look into which (school) is the best fit for me,” Hammons said, “and finish my high school career the right way.”