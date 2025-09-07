Auburn Pushing to Flip Four-Star DB from ACC School
The Auburn Tigers' 2026 recruiting class still leaves a lot to be desired, standing as the 33rd-ranked class in the country, far from the standard of excellence Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has set with his prior two top-10 recruiting classes.
Lasiah Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound Stanford-committed cornerback from Leesburg, GA, could be the catalyst to changing that. He’s currently listed as a four-star and the 13th-best 2026 player in the state of Georgia.
Jackson was in attendance for Auburn’s home opener against Ball State. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Jackson on Sunday after his visit. He praise the program for teh energy and the overall excitement its bringing to the university.
"The energy on campus, the way the fans and people around the program treat you, and just the overall excitement stood out to me," he said. "It feels like football really means everything there.”
Jackson also expressed favorable opinions of Auburn’s coaching staff.
"The coaches had a real personal touch. They didn’t just talk football. They talked about life, development, and who I could be outside the game,” he said.
On the field, Auburn has made significant strides early in Hugh Freeze's third season with a 2-0 start and being ranked for the first time since 2021.
“[The Auburn 2025 team] played with a lot of energy and confidence,” Jackson said. “You could see how connected the players are with each other and with the staff. It looked like a group that believes it can compete with anybody.”
“[Jordan-Hare Stadium] was electric,” Jackson continued. “The crowd was into every single play, and it felt like the stadium was shaking at times. You can tell how much Auburn fans live for those Saturdays.”
The elephant in the room, though, is Jackson’s current commitment to Stanford. When asked about that, he expressed that different things at both schools were appealing to him.
“Stanford is obviously elite academically and has a very unique vibe with its focus on both academics and athletics,” he said. “Auburn feels more like a traditional football powerhouse. The gameday energy and the football-first culture really separate it.
“Stanford is still a very special place for me, and I’m committed there for a reason,” he concluded. “At the same time, I’m just doing my due diligence, making sure I explore every opportunity fully and see what each program can offer. Yes, Auburn has a chance!”
Jackson said he’ll be back on the Plains for the Georgia game. As a potential invaluable asset to a struggling Tigers’ 2026 class that currently has no cornerbacks, he would be a huge pickup if the Tigers can sway him from the Cardinal.