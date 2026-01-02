Major Defensive Line Transfer Showing Significant Interest in Auburn Tigers

The NCAA transfer portal has opened, and with it comes a rush of narratives as players begin to make official visits and find their new homes. The Auburn Tigers, who’ve now seen over 30 players depart from their program in this year’s portal, are looking for some top-level talent, and they may have their next big piece in Devan Thompkins.

Thompkins, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman, would be a massive acquisition for the Tigers if they’re able to land him on his journey away from USC. He announced on Friday that five schools stood out to him, and Auburn was on that list. Also on the list were Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State.

He is ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the portal.

Thompkins, now a junior, has spent the last three years of his career with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. In 2025, Thompkins racked up 31 total tackles, 18 solo tackles and a forced fumble, but now he’s looking for a new place to call home. He came to USC as a three-star, but is now rated as a four-star in the transfer portal.

For all the places DJ Durkin’s Auburn defense has lost pieces over the beginning of the portal, the defensive line doesn’t seem to be one of them. The absence of Keldric Faulk is a big one, but Thompkins could bring that same veteran presence to the defensive line as other key pieces like Malik Autry and Jourdin Crawford develop.

New Auburn head coach Alex Golesh certainly has his work cut out for him if he’s looking to turn the scraps of Hugh Freeze’s roster into a contender, but he’ll have ample opportunity to do so, as the portal window will remain open for the next two weeks.

The 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal window officially closes on Jan. 16.

