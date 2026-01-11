Auburn RB Jeremiah Cobb Makes Decision on Future with Auburn Tigers

This offseason has been quite the rollercoaster for the Auburn Tigers. First, the team replaced Hugh Freeze with Alex Golesh, then more than 30 players announced their intent to transfer before Golesh began to bring in his own players, mostly from USF. Golesh’s new squad may consist of a large percentage of former Bulls, but he’ll have at least one major Tiger in his offense next year: Jeremiah Cobb.

RB Jeremiah Cobb has officially announced that he will return to Auburn next season. pic.twitter.com/P8vGZ1bL6V — The Barn (@TheBarn_Auburn) January 9, 2026

Cobb actually started the 2025 season as the Tigers’ backup, sitting behind Damari Alston. Alston was injured during the season opener against Baylor, so Cobb took over against Ball State and South Alabama. From there, the two rotated until Cobb ultimately earned the starting spot, resulting in a situation in which Damari Alston was removed from the team by Hugh Freeze and his staff.

Cobb took the opportunity and ran with it, literally. The junior carried the ball 175 times throughout the 2025 season, accumulating a total of 969 yards. He also took five trips to the endzone and averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

Barring a major transfer, Cobb is expected to be the Tigers’ starting running back next year as Golesh revamps Auburn's offense around USF transfer Byrum Brown, the third different starting quarterback the last three years.

Brown presents a unique physicality in his running style that should complement Cobb’s rushing attack, which could result in a “two-headed monster” rushing attack. That was, after all, the idea with Jackson Arnold’s rushing. Golesh has been clear that he’s looking to lean on the rushing attack with Auburn, which should bode well for Cobb’s final year of eligibility.

