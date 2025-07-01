Auburn Recruiting Takes Another Hit, Loses Long-Time 4-Star Commit
The Auburn Tigers have taken another hit on the recruiting trail with another four-star commit exiting its 2026 recruiting class.
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna four-star receiver Denairius Gray on Tuesday flipped to SEC foe Kentucky, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett announced. Gray, the No. 44 receiver in the 247 Sports Composite, was the Tigers' first commit in the 2026 cycle and had been committed since January of 2024.
Gray (6-2, 190 pounds) is the fourth decommit for the Tigers since the summer opened up and second four-star receiver to leave the class. Auburn previously saw four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett decommit, four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle flip to rival Georgia and four-star receiver Devin Carter flipped to Florida State.
Gray's exit from Auburn's class, albeit suddenly, was not a massive surprise after On3's Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction for Kentucky to flip the four-star earlier on Tuesday.
Kentucky hosted Gray for an official visit the weekend of June 6, a week before Auburn hosted their former commit. After his visit with the Tigers, he reaffirmed his pledge to the program.
"I feel good about my commitment," Gray said, according to 247 Sports' Christian Clemente. "I'm just gonna sit down with my family, take all my visits and make sure I'm making the best decision possible. The main thing is my relationships with the coaches, for sure. That's the main thing. Quarterback play, too. They have Deuce Knight, who is a real good quarterback. So, I'm ready."
Auburn's 2026 recruiting class, which ranks 81st overall by 247 Sports, is back down to just six commits after earning commitments from three-star running back Eric Perry, three-star offensive lineman Nikau Hepi and four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone, who flipped from Penn State, over the summer.