Auburn Tigers 2026 High School Recruiting Week 5 Roundup
It’s been an interesting week for the Auburn Tigers’ 2026 recruiting class, headlined by five-star wide receiver commit Jase Mathews suffering a season-ending ACL injury, thus ending his high school career
Despite Mathews' injury, other Auburn commits shined this week. Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at a few of these standout performances, headlined by a safety commit playing both sides of the ball and a running back commit boasting a shockingly impressive passer rating.
Bralan Womack Dominates Both Sides of the Ball
The Tigers’ top defensive recruit, Bralan Womack made quite the case for this ranking on Friday, boasting an impressive offensive showing as well as his usual defensive dominance.
The safety commit recorded 119 all-purpose yards for his hometown Hartfield Academy Hawks, including 111 receiving yards. He also accumulated an additional 15 yards on a kick return, bringing his game total to 134 yards.
Womack didn’t record a touchdown in this game, though he averaged 15.9 yards per reception. Defensively, Womack recorded three solo tackles.
Eric Perry Continues to Display Dual-Threat Abilities
Last week, running back commit Eric Perry recorded four touchdowns with his legs and an additional 90 yards and a touchdown through the air in Week 4. He built on that performance this week.
The three-star’s hometown team, DeSoto Central, dominated PURE Academy with Perry rushing for 85 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries and passing for an additional 45 yards and a touchdown.
As if 12 yards per carry and a touchdown roughly every second touch wasn’t enough, Perry managed a passer rating of 129.2, his highest passer rating since September of 2024.
Auburn Tigers 2026 Recruiting Class
Auburn’s 2026 recruiting class currently ranks 51st in the nation according to the 247 Sports National Composite Rankings, with no improvement from last week, though Coach Freeze has remained adamant that his recruiting job is far from finished for this class. Auburn Tigers on SI will continue to keep an eye on all recruiting news, from prospects and visits to stats and performances.