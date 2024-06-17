Auburn Tigers add Important 4-Star Football Commitment
The Auburn Tigers and coach Hugh Freeze landed a major target over the weekend. Four-star safety Eric Winters of Enterprise, Ala. made his commitment while on his official visit to the plains.
“Auburn is home,” Winters told Chad Simmons of On3. “I sat down and talked it over with my mom and Auburn is the place for me. I was feeling Georgia not too long ago, but Auburn is where I want to be. It started to really hit me about two weeks ago. I wanted to take the visits to Miami and Georgia first, but I knew about two weeks ago it was Auburn. What coach Freeze is building, how the coaches want to use me and just staying home feels right.”
Winters, the 6’2”, 195-pound safety is No. 129 overall in the On3 ranks and is the No. 15 safety and No. 4 ranked player in the state of Alabama for the 2025 cycle. Other teams in the mix for Winters before his commitment were the Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes and the Ole Miss Rebels.
247Sports thinks a little more highly of Winters. They have him ranked the No. 5 safety nationally and No. 53 overall prospect in the country.
Charles Kelly was named Auburn co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach in January. He'll be happy to have a talented athlete to work with in 2025.
Although a heavy-Auburn lean, this is still an important commitment as it gives Auburn another member of a secondary which will be needed as the SEC turns from a run first league into a pass first league.
This commitment also means the top four members of the 2025 class are all on the defensive side of the ball. Winters joins DL Malik Autry, Edge Jakaleb Faulk, and LB Taylor Lockhart at the top of the commitment list for the Tigers.
This commitment also moves the Auburn Tigers into the No. 8 spot and No. 5 in the SEC in the On3 recruiting ranks for 2025 and No. 6 on 247Sports.
Eric Winters Junior Highlights