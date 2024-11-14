Auburn Tigers Add Towering 6'6 Wide Receiver Commitment
Auburn added the twin brother of wide receiver commitment Derick Smith to the 2025 recruiting class.
The Tigers gained the pledge of Erick Smith, a 247 Sports 3-star prospect. Although twins, Erick has also been a much taller and heavier football player than Derick at 6 foot 6 inches and 190 pounds compared to 6 foot 1 inch and 175 pounds. Each has played for Selma (Ala.) Southside.
According to MaxPreps, Erick’s junior statistics placed him as Alabama’s fourth-leading receiver with 39 catches, 1,333 yards, a 34.2 average, and 11 touchdowns. After combining his production with size and athleticism, Smith earned football scholarship offers from several schools with Auburn and Alabama being at the forefront of his list. The Tigers won out and now the process of development begins.
Watching Smith’s junior HUDL film, his size, hand-eye coordination, and timing stood out. Even double teams did not stop him from catching deep balls. While his height and long arms were often too much for defensive backs alone, Smith also consistently showcased the ability to defeat multiple defenders at once by timing his leaps to catch passes. His athleticism stood out as well.
Perhaps Smith’s penchant for contorting his body in the air was his best attribute; he had a knack for making difficult catches look easy. Smith’s speed helped him run by many defensive backs, too. Even after proving his talents, the Auburn wide receiver commitment should be considered a prospect with tremendous upside.
Many of Smith’s catches came from deep routes like a post or go ball. Once he’s learned more of the nuances of route running, defenders will have a difficult time slowing him down. He’s not been asked to be a complex route runner yet but imagine what his 6-foot-6 body can do once he does. To that point, the weight room will be a priority.
Smith’s frame could significantly change. If he reached 220 pounds it would not be surprising. With the added size and strength, Smith’s ability to win more battles with defensive backs while running routes will increase, and he’s going to be a better blocker.
Auburn landed a high-upside prospect with Smith, as well as a twin.