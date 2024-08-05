Auburn Tigers Building Pipeline with Latest Commit
The Auburn Tigers gain another defensive commitment while also appearing to be building a pipeline to a Maryland high school.
2026 three-star cornerback Wayne Henry has announced his commitment to the Tigers.
Henry is the 42nd-ranked player at his position and the 11th-ranked player from Maryland on 247 Sports. He is not ranked nationally.
His high school, St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, should sound familiar to those who have been following the recent recruiting buzz.
Two recent Auburn commits from the 2025 recruiting class hail from there. Four-star cornerback Blake Woodby and three-star linebacker Bryce Deas are teammates of his. He likes what his teammates are committing to.
"What I like about it as a program is the culture, the environment," Henry told Brian Dohn of 247 Sports. "You wouldn't want to be anywhere else other than Auburn."
He also likes that he’s helping set a new standard. He’s committing to an SEC school out of Baltimore, a non-traditional spot for these programs. It’s ACC territory after all.
"It feels good," he said. "There are a lot of people in my city that are going to look up to me so I just have to carry the torch. I have to be an example."
Auburn now has six commits in its 2026 recruiting class. With the addition of Henry, Auburn leapfrogs Penn State to get back to the top recruiting class in the country.
Since they have recently conquered the recruiting trail in their home state of Alabama, it could be time to start dominating the trail across the country.
This high school could be a good starting point.
It would be massive for the school if they could create a pipeline out of St. Frances. The No. 2 player of the 2026 class, 5-star edge Zion Elee, along with another top-50 player, 4-star safety Jireh Edwards also attend the Maryland school.