Auburn in Danger of Losing 5-Star Commitment to Texas Longhorns
This past past weekend five-star commitment Nate Marshall, a 2025 Auburn commitment took an official visit to Texas.
Marshall, a 6 foot 4 inch defensive lineman from Oak Park, Ill., went to Austin to visit the Longhorns, but what does the trip mean? Whether the trip to the Forty Acres did enough to change his decision from Auburn to Texas did not yet become clear.
Based on the above X post, Rivals seemed to feel the Longhorns have a good shot to sign the Auburn commitment. That point came as a surprise. Marshall does not do many interviews. According to Horns247, it did not gain the full scope of what's happening with Marshall, as noted in the following quote.
“Horns247 is still working to gather more details on the official visit and overall flip chances of Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick Top247 defensive lineman and Auburn commit Nathaniel Marshall. We will have an update when we gather enough.”
When Auburn flipped Marshall from Michigan on Aug. 23, 2024, it helped build one of the nation's best defensive line classes. Marshall's commitment also represented a prime reason for the Tigers moving up the Rivals recruiting rankings and now peaked at moved to No. 3 overall.
Historically, when a commitment visited another program close to National Signing Day, that did not bode well for the program holding the commitment. That point aside, Auburn recruited Marshall hard and went all the way to Illinois to land his commitment.
Tigers fans can be assured that Texas did not automatically get the last word. Eight days from National Signing Day, it's a safe assumption that Auburn has already begun to remind Marshall of why he committed to come to the Plains. Auburn's class has only gotten stronger since Marshall's initial commitment.
Auburn On SI will have more information regarding Marshall’s recruitment as it becomes available.