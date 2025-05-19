Auburn Tigers Host Five-Star Edge on Official Visit
The Auburn Tigers continue the massive effort that built the top 2025 recruiting class. They welcomed several prospects including five-star Edge linebacker Anthony “Tank” Jones. If the Tigers can get the linebacker to join, he will be their first five-star commit from the 2026 class.
Jones visited the Plains over the weekend. It was the first of five official visits lined up, according to Auburn Rivals. Along with Auburn, Jones is visiting Miami (FL), Texas A&M, Oregon and Alabama. He has offers from 37 other programs.
His visit to Auburn reportedly went better than expected, giving them a potential leg up as he heads to check out other programs.
Per 247Sports, the Tigers are currently leading the race with the Crimson Tide close behind. He is the No. 1 player from Alabama, playing for St. Paul’s Episcopal in Mobile, Ala.
Jones credited the recruiting efforts of defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams and outside linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni.
"I liked building relationships with the players and the coaches," Jones said about Bellantoni. "He's a great coach. I've been getting to know him really well these last three or four months. It's like a father-son relationship."
Jones also has spent time with last season’s freshmen. AnQuon Fegans and Jared Smith made it clear to him why they decided to join Auburn over other programs.
"They're saying it's just home," Jones said. "You can come in and play as a freshman."
Head coach Hugh Freeze isn’t afraid to play freshmen. Regardless of age, the best player will play. A season ago, the Tigers used safety Kaleb Harris and linebacker Demarcus Riddick, both of whom were freshmen on the defense. Despite being just sophomores this upcoming season, they will be leaders on the staff. They will likely still be around should Jones join the Tigers in 2026.
"[I want] somewhere I'm comfortable, somewhere I can be myself," Jones said. "Some good football, good scheme, stability with the coaches. A good relationship with the players and coaches, also. And getting a degree, too."