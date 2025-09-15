Auburn Tigers High School Recruiting Week 4 Roundup
The Auburn Tigers’ 2026 recruits continue to dazzle under their final season of Friday Night Lights, taking the field for their respective programs and showing the world why they’ll be valuable assets for Auburn.
Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at a few of these recruits, including a 100-yard game as well as an under-the-radar running back commit playing multiple offensive positions.
Jase Mathews is a Machine
The newly announced five-star receiver has been in the headlines a few times over the last couple of weeks, though he’s mostly gotten notice for his new ranking as the official 12th-best player in the country, per Rivals.
Though the Leakesville, MS native did not get much playing time due to the Greene County Wildcats’ sheer domination of their opponent, he still managed to average over 29.7 yards per reception on just three catches, for a total of 89 receiving yards.
Mathews seems unstoppable on Fridays, as he’ll now boast 88 yards per game on average, good for a total of 176 yards and two touchdowns, all in just two games.
Bralan Womack Continues to Dominate
Though Mathews may dominate the recruiting boards, a Tigers’ safety commit may had the best game at receiver last week.
Five-star safety Bralan Womack was Hartfield Academy’s leading receiver this past week in their win over the Pillow Academy Mustangs, boasting five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown, good for 24.8 yards per reception.
In three games, Womack has now amassed over 300 receiving yards and two touchdowns, averaging 23.5 yards per reception on just 13 catches. He, along with Mathews, will be a scary asset for any team looking to take down the Tigers’ already strong receiving core in 2026.
Eric Perry Can Do It All
A name that some Auburn fans may have missed on the recruiting front this year is three-star Eric Perry, a running back from DeSoto Central. Despite his running back classification, Perry is able to play just about anywhere on the offensive front, and he made that clear this past Friday.
Perry rushed for over 140 yards and a staggering four touchdowns in DeSoto’s matchup against Jonesboro, averaging 7.1 yards per carry and a longest rush of the day of 27 yards.
Perry also passed for an additional 90 yards on just eight completions, good for an average of 8.2 yards per completion. The Tigers, admittedly, are most likely set on quarterbacks, but his arm will certainly be one to watch next season if Coach Freeze decides to pull out some trick plays.
Tigers 2026 Recruiting Class
Auburn’s 2026 recruiting class currently ranks 51st in the nation according to the 247 Sports National Composite Rankings, though Coach Freeze has remained adamant that his recruiting job is far from finished for this class. The Tigers have landed several predictions in the last few weeks, including a prediction from Steve Wiltfong to land four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore.
Auburn Tigers on SI will continue to keep an eye on all recruiting news, from prospects and visits to stats and performances.