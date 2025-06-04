Auburn Tigers Host 2026 Safety Recruit For Official Visit
The Plains are becoming more of a second home for safety Wayne Henry. The safety spent the past weekend on an official visit with the Auburn Tigers, starting on May 30. He is part of the upcoming 2026 recruiting class and this official visit has furthered his commitment to the Tigers even more.
"It was a great [official visit]," Henry said. "Very good. Just waiting for the time for me to actually sign now. I feel like I'm fully bought in now. It's just icing on the cake."
While he is slightly undersized (Henry is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound defensive back), he was still getting offers from 12 schools. Among them were the Florida State Seminoles, the Tennessee Volunteers, the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Boston College Eagles. The Tigers lead-recruiters were defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and safeties’ coach T.J. Rushing. Henry will get eh
"I'm playing in the SEC, and like I said, their defense is built on safeties, so I'm trying to play wherever I’m gonna feed at and I'm going to make the most plays," Henry said. "Then also they play a lot of freshmen."
Under the Hugh Freeze Era, the Tigers have been known to play the better player, regardless of what recruiting class they came from. Last year, safety Kaleb Harris started as a freshman and likely will do so as a sophomore. He will be a great leader to Henry next season in 2026. Henry is excited to get things going as soon as he can when he joins the Tigers and signs in the coming months.
"It's like I know everything," Henry said. "It's like my second home. I just know it like the back of my hand now."