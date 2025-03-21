Auburn Tigers Offer 2026 Four-Star Wide Receiver During Visit
The Auburn Tigers have officially offered four-star Messiah Hampton out of Rochester, N.Y. They did this on his visit to the Plains recently. Auburn is one of the many schools to offer the receiver so far.
He has 25 offers with six schools classified as ‘warm’ per 247Sports. Those schools are the Oregon Ducks, the USC Trojans, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Syracuse Orange. All of these schools have visits scheduled in the semi-near future after their spring practices and events except the Orange who he will visit soon. Auburn does not have another visit planned yet with wide receiver.
Hampton was quite excited about the offer from the Tigers, considering it was only his second SEC offer and first of the bigger SEC football schools. The only other SEC school to offer him so far is the Kentucky Wildcats. However, he is in the class of 2026, which means he still has time to prove himself and get even more offers should he have a particular school he’d like to go to.
When he visited the Tigers, he got a clear message. What was that message?
"Give [Auburn] a real evaluation," Hampton said, per Auburn Rivals. "They feel like they’re a little late, but it’s perfect timing. Just give [Auburn] a real evaluation. If you’re big on faith, love and family, then this is the place for you."
The wide receiver is doing just that as is he is reworking his schedule to fit the Tigers and add them into the list of schools for official visits. His goal is to see them for a spring practice and have a commitment decision sometime in July, per Auburn Rivals.