Auburn Tigers Continue Pursuit of Top Tight End Target
beginning of the winter transfer window. Recently, they have been in fast pursuit of 2026 recruit Evan Jacobson.
They have also brought on tight ends Rico Walker and Preston Howard, both of whom were former Maryland transfers. At the same time, tight end Brandon Frazier is returning from a gruesome injury that took him out of commission at the end of last season. However, not everything has gone according to plan. Walker has entered the transfer portal, making the recruitment of Jacobson even more vital.
The Tigers sent not one, not two, but three offensive coaches to Waukee, Iowa to facilitate the recruitment of Jacobson. Those three coaches that were sent were offensive coordinator Derrick Nix, tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua and offensive line coach Jake Thornton. With the four-star tight end clocking in at 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, it seems that many of the Tigers wanted to get their eyes on him.
"It was good to have all the Auburn guys through," Jacobson said. "It was really busy last week. A ton of coaches came through, especially Tuesday, but you know, it just means a lot that these programs care and take the time to come and see me here. It was just great having them through."
Jacobson has 26 offers currently on the table. Four programs are classified as “warm”, including the Auburn Tigers. The other three teams that are pushing for the tight end’s signature are Notre Dame, Florida State and Stanford. All four teams have scheduled official visits with Jacobson as well. The Auburn Tigers’ visit is scheduled for June 13, the second of the official visits.
With the Tigers showing as much interest, it could push Auburn to the top of the list for the tight end.