REPORT: Auburn Up Against Rival SEC Schools for OL Recruit
The Auburn Tigers are among the final 10 teams vying for an offensive lineman recruit. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, four-star Canon Pickett has Auburn in the running alongside rivals Alabama and Georgia. Other schools in the running include Florida, LSU, Clemson, Vanderbilt, Florida State, Oklahoma and Miami.
Pickett is the No. 45 player and No. 32 player from Florida, according to rivals. He’s currently projected to choose Miami, according to 247 Sports Crystal Ball.
Auburn has six commits so far for the 2026 class. Four recruits play on the defensive side of the ball while the other two are wide receivers. This current group is currently good enough to be ninth overall in the country, according to 247 Sports.
By default, Pickett would be the first offensive tackle to commit to Auburn this recruiting cycle.
Last year, Auburn finished with the No. 6 class in the country and had 42 commits (including 16 transfer commits). They fell just short of Hugh Freeze’s goal of having a top-five class, but they did spend a significant amount of time in the top five.
Between high school recruiting and the portal, Auburn landed six offensive lineman/offensive tackles in the 2025 class. Four-star offensive tackle Broderick Shull and interior offensive lineman Tai Buster have enrolled so far. Interior offensive linemen Kail Ellis and Jacobe Ward have signed. Offensive tackles Mason Murphy and Xavier Chaplin transferred in. Murphy came over from USC and Chaplin came from Virginia Tech.
