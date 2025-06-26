BREAKING: 4-Star QB Commits to Auburn
AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn's 2026 recruiting class is in recovery mode, but that did not deter four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone from committing to the Tigers on Thursday. The 6-foot-5 quarterback from Nazareth (Pa.) has flipped his commitment from Penn State to the Tigers, he announced on social media.
Falzone is the No. 8 athlete and No. 206 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Industry ranking.
Falzone had previously committed to Penn State on April 12, which came after a pledge to Virginia Tech in November of last year.
Falzone's decision to join the Tigers comes suddenly as Auburn only offered him on June 2. He has yet to take either an official or unofficial visit to Auburn.
Still, the Tigers have landed one of the most talented athletes in the class of 2026. As a junior, Falzone completed 146 passes for 2,136 yards with 23 touchdowns. He also rushed for 697 yards and 8 touchdowns. Hugh Freeze and company will look to feed on this momentum to bounce back on their 2026 recruiting class.
Not to mention, is a huge bounce back commitment for the Tigers, as last week they were plagued with decommitting recruits from their 2026 class.
Auburn previously lost pledges from four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett, four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle and four-star receiver Devin Carter. Toodle flipped to Georgia, while Carter flipped to Florida State.
Falzone is the third summer commit for the Tigers, joining three-star running back Eric Perry and three-star offensive lineman Nikau Hepi. Auburn's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 77 overall, according to 247 Sports, with seven commits.