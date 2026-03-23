Defensive Recruit Praised Energy Surrounding Auburn Football

Despite struggles in recent years, the Auburn Tigers have seemingly always been dominant on the defensive line. Whether it is Derrick Brown, Keldric Faulk, Bobby Jamison-Travis or anyone else, the Tigers always seem to have consistent star power in the trenches, and Alex Golesh seems set on making sure that trend continues.

On Tuesday, the Tigers hosted Jayden Milledge, who is an uncommitted 2027 edge rusher from Pratville, Ala., right in Auburn’s backyard. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Milledge after his visit to discuss himself, his recruitment and his interest in the Tigers.

“The energy was amazing,” he said. “I went in there, to the indoor facility, and the first thing I started hearing was people yelling, ‘Yeah, let's go!’ It’s already energetic. And it’s like, what, six, seven o'clock in the morning. That’s what’s up. I like that.”

For Milledge, though, much more was impressive about the coaching staff than just their energy.

“I’m gonna be honest,” he said. “[Alex Golesh] tried to talk to every single player. He goes from group to group, from the D-line to the O-line, receivers, QB’s, and he pulled all of them to the side to talk with them, like how to lead the team better or how to perform better on some drill. You don’t see a lot of coaches who do that.”

The coaches do not hide why they are so involved this year, Milledge said, not even to recruits.

“The coaches are straight to the point about business,” he said. “They’re nice, but they also know what happened last season. They’re doing everything they can to make sure this season is a complete turnaround. It’s not going to go down like it did last season.”

For Milledge, who has spent most of his career as an offensive lineman, offers and visits are no excuse to slack off. Rather, for him, they mean the opposite.

“The same mentality I had last year is here, except now I want more,” he said. “Okay, so I did good last season, but I want to be elite. Phenomenal. The idea is still the same as last year. Get the dubs [wins], go to the playoffs, win the championship. But now it’s time to go into overdrive.

“No more four quarters,” he continued. “I’m ready to play eight. I’ll be prepared to play games back to back to back, at any position. I’m ready. I’m tenacious. It’s time to make a name for myself. A beast is coming. And I’m coming to stay.”

Milledge would be a great pickup for the future of the Tigers’ 2028 class, but if he plays at the level he promises for the rest of his high school career, it will be a dogfight for which top program can land him.

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