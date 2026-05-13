CBS Sports Details Auburn’s ‘Patience Meter’ Towards Alex Golesh

As Alex Golesh’s first season as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers looms ever closer, Auburn fans are still working to figure out exactly what defines ‘success’ under Golesh. Like many new coaches, Golesh has expectations to work with on the Plains, but CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford believes there may even be a little less patience for Golesh than many believe.

In an article ranking every new head coach’s ‘patience meter,’ or more simply, what each coach’s program needs to look like in 2026, Golesh was given a three out of five, meaning that though expectations are not as high as those of Lane Kiffin at LSU, Golesh still has quite a few standards to meet if he wants to earn the long-term support of the Auburn faithful.

“Auburn didn't make this hire for a slow, methodical rebuild,” Crawford wrote. “The Tigers want immediate traction in the SEC arms race. Golesh's offensive track record creates intrigue, especially with tempo and quarterback development… early competitiveness against Georgia and Alabama will define whether belief in the new era takes hold quickly, especially once this roster is flushed of former South Florida players after this season.”

Crawford certainly has a point: Auburn fans are tired of the same lackluster seasons year after year. After all, the Tigers have yet to string together a winning season since 2020, the year Gus Malzahn was fired. Unlike many new head coaches stepping into SEC roles, Golesh faces the expectation of early success, and he will need to find some crucial wins if he wants to keep the support of the Auburn faithful.

Golesh certainly has the pieces to put together this kind of season, though, as his backfield is statistically one of the best in the country, but they will still need to continue that level of production if the Tigers are to compete in big-time matchups.

Additionally, expectations are sky-high for Byrum Brown, with whom much of the opinion of Golesh will likely be tied in year one. Brown was one of the best quarterbacks in football last year at USF, but many are concerned that his level of play will not translate to a grueling SEC schedule. Golesh has maintained that Brown is ready and able, so Auburn fans will just have to see what happens come SEC play.

Keeping expectations in check: The Tigers will likely not be a Playoff team this year, as there are simply too many moving parts that have yet to, and likely will not, settle over the next season as Golesh finds his footing for the first time as a head coach in the SEC. However, a push to prove that the Tigers could be a playoff team with the right development could be instrumental to Golesh’s long-term future.

So, though the expectation is not for Golesh to immediately win a championship, the Tigers and their fans still have high expectations for him that he will need to deliver on if he is looking to stay on the Plains long-term.

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