Defensive Recruit 'Very Impressed' After Auburn Visit

When Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with CJ Craig-James back in March, when he received his Auburn offer, he said that the Tigers were an obvious school to explore on his list. Now, he has taken a visit to Auburn, and he said that the experience has certainly aided the Tigers’ chances.

“How welcoming everyone was [stood out to me],” he said. “Everyone made me feel at home as soon as I got there… It was a night scrimmage so it was a real different vibe. It was electric and felt like a night game! This visit increased Auburn’s chances a lot, [and] I’m excited to get back to Auburn in the future!”

Craig-James is a class of 2028 safety from Birmingham, Ala. who stands at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds. His Auburn offer now stands along with his other offers from programs like Alabama, Oregon, Miami and a host of other top names.

Back when he got his offer, Craig-James told Auburn Tigers on SI that he could go pretty much anywhere he wanted for college, but that he would be “crazy” not to be taking a good look at Auburn. Now, Auburn has had the chance to make an impression on the young safety, and it seems like they have done it in spades.

“I spent a lot of time with Coach (Tim) Banks, the safeties coach, and the whole safety room,” he said. “They told me not to get complacent and to keep working on my craft… I was very impressed by the coaches and how detailed they were in every drill and after every play during the scrimmage.”

Craig-James has been offered by a litany of top programs, but he is looking for a perfect match, as he told us that he is looking for a very specific set of criteria in his future home.

“[I’m looking for] one who makes me feel like I’m more than a number,” he said. “Like I’m a priority and one who doesn’t mind playing players early!”

DJ Durkin’s defense has been incredibly strong and consistent over the past few years, and his secondary could see a significant boost in the future with the signing of Craig-James. They will have to wrestle the young safety from the jaws of other top programs, though.

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