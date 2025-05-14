Four-Star ATH has Auburn Among Leaders
The Auburn Tigers have cracked the top six for Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood four-star athlete Jordan Crutchfield, one of the nation's top two-way players.
Westwood on Wednesday revealed his top six schools were Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami and Mississippi State. He is rated as the No. 23 athlete and No. 399 overall prospect, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.
247 Sports lists the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect as the No. 38 safety in the class of 2026.
While Auburn is in the mix, it appears to be an uphill battle with Louisville and Kentucky seemingly leading for Crutchfield's services. 247 Sports lists Crutchfield's interest level with the two rivals as "warm" while On3 gives both schools over a 30 percent chance to land him with the Wildcats in front.
He will visit Kentucky on June 6 before visiting Louisville on June 13. He has no other official visits scheduled.
Crutchfield plans on committing sometime this summer, according to On3.
While seemingly on the outside looking in for Crutchfield, the Tigers are still off to a relatively strong start in its 2026 recruiting class with seven commits, headlined by Jemison (Ala.) four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris.
The Tigers also hold pledges from Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett, Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle, and Baltimore (Md.) St. Fances Academy safety Wayne Henry on the defensive side of the ball and Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County four-star receiver Devin Carter, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna, three-star receiver Denairius Gray and Columbus (Ga.) Carver three-star interior offensive lineman Parker Pritchett.