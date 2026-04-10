Four-Star DL Reflects on Auburn Offer: ‘I’m Taking Them Seriously’

The Auburn Tigers’ defense, led by standout defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, now has a chance to land a potential key piece of its future roster after offering Jamir Lee, a four-star defensive lineman out of Carrollton, Ga.

On April 2, the Tigers offered Lee, who is currently rated as the 21st-best defensive lineman in the 2028 class and the 16th-best player in his home state of Georgia.

Auburn Tigers on SI recently caught up with Lee to talk all things Auburn, including his interest in the program.

“[The offer] was a blessing,” he said. “I was excited to hear from the coaches and get that opportunity… The coaches and staff seem really genuine, and you can tell they understand the game. I like their coaching style and how they work with players. Coach Vontrell (King-Williams) is a great coach I watched at practice and he really knows how to teach perfect technique.”

Like many other top recruits, Lee was quite impressed with the tradition, competition and energy of the newly Alex Golesh-led practices, qualities that are certainly impacting his opinion of the program.

“Auburn is definitely high on my board right now and I’m taking them seriously,” he said. “What stands out to me is the tradition and how competitive the program is. I also like how they develop their defensive linemen.”

There have been quite a few top defensive linemen who have begun their journeys on the Plains, including Derrick Brown, who was the seventh-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Lee, however, does not model his game after any single player, though Brown may be a name that he keeps an eye on.

“I watch a lot of defensive linemen and try to learn from them all how they play and apply that to my game,” Lee said. “I play physical, I’m consistent and I give full effort every play.”

Lee has already taken a few visits to the Plains, though any upcoming visit would be his first as an Auburn-offered athlete. Lee currently does not have a visit scheduled.

“I’ve visited Auburn a couple times already and I love the energy and atmosphere,” he said. “I’m going to stay focused, keep working hard and not get too caught up in the attention… I’m thankful for the opportunity and excited to keep building that relationship with the staff.”

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