Golesh Flips Another Recruit as Auburn Adds WR to 2026 Recruiting Class
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers have added their second recruiting flip under new head coach Alex Golesh, as they have flipped Saraland (Ala.) three-star wide receiver DeShawn Spencer from Duke ahead of Wednesday’s national signing day.
Spencer, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver, has been committed to Duke since July 2025. Spencer was present during last Saturday’s Iron Bowl on an official visit, which obviously caught his attention. The Iron Bowl, a season-ending loss for Auburn, was Spencer’s first official visit to the Plains.
Spencer is the second official recruit recruited by Golesh and his new staff, joining three-star tight end Damarcus Broughton Jr., who flipped from USF on Monday.
247 Sports’ Hudson Standish described Spencer in his scouting report this past summer.
“Named a top performer at the loaded Under Armour Atlanta regional camp after a one-on-one session that saw him create separation at all three levels against some of the Deep South's top defensive backs," Standish wrote. "Smooth mover who can accelerate and decelerate with ease before and after the catch.”
Auburn has been plagued by decommits since the hiring of Golesh, including five-star safety Bralan Womack, who flipped his commitment from Auburn to Mississippi State Monday afternoon. The Tigers also lost commits from three-star offensive lineman Nikau Hepi, three star defensive end Kentrell Wright and four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone.
Golesh now has to rebuild the Auburn 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks as the 75th best recruiting class with 11 commits, according to 247 Sports. The early signing period begins on Wednesday, marking the first day recruits can officially sign with programs, before ending on Friday.
In Monday's introductory press conference, Golesh briefly detailed his recruiting plan as he looks to put together his first recruitng class at Auburn, saying the first priority is retaining the players currently on the roster before turning to the 2026 recruiting class.
"The is the priority - our current players here, which is why the first thing we did when we got in was we went and talked to our players," he said. "From there, the class that’s committed and may be wavering a little bit, working through that part of it, working through the guys that we have been recruiting at the last place or that may be committed elsewhere, trying to make sure Wednesday is the very best that it possibly can be."