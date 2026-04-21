High-Ranked TE Recruit Showing Interest in Auburn Tigers

Last week, the Auburn Tigers hosted one of the best tight ends in the 2028 class, and as a result, he is showing significant interest in Alex Golesh’s program.

Lee Steele is a 6-foot-6, 205-pound tight end hailing from Orange Beach, Fla., who is currently ranked as the sixth-best tight end in the 2028 class as well as the sixth-best player overall from the state of Florida. He is also a two-sport athlete and has shown dominance in both basketball and football.

After his visit, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Steele to talk all things Auburn, including his opinion of his visit and where the Tigers currently stand in his recruitment.

“It was a great experience overall,” he said. “Everything was organized, the staff showed a lot of love, and it gave me a better feel for what it would be like to be a part of the program… I definitely plan on getting back down there again.”

Steele is in quite a unique position, at least among Auburn prospects, as the Tigers do not have a solidified top tight end option as they head into the season. Steele, though young, could be a big pickup for the future of the position in Auburn.

“Auburn is definitely one of the schools I’m taking a strong look at right now,” he said. “What stood out most was the energy around the program and how genuine the staff was. You can tell they’re building something strong, and the culture felt real from the moment I got there.”

This past offseason, many headlines centered around the Tigers’ acquisition of the Toodle brothers, Shadarius and Shadrick, who are two top defensive pieces that will certainly benefit the Tigers in the long run. Steele had the opportunity to chat with them during his visit.

“I got to talk with the Toodle brothers and coach Larry Scott, Jack Taylor, and one of my favorite coaches so far, Jeff Jones,” he said. “They all emphasized staying consistent, working every day, and being ready when your opportunity comes. Coach Scott explained what the process of developing from year one to year 2,3 with me and my dad. That stood out to me.”

For Steele, the tight end position is not just about blocking and short routes, and he believes he is a complete package that just about any program would benefit from. He is looking for a few things in particular, though.

“I’m a complete tight end. I can stretch the field, create mismatches, and I take pride in being physical in the run game too,” he said. “[I’m looking for] somewhere that feels like family, where I’m being developed on and off the field, and where the coaching staff believes in me and pushes me to be great.”

For now, Steele will continue to work as he rounds out his high school career and looks to dominate in both basketball and football. The Tigers’ basketball program has yet to reach out to the young star.

“I’m just grateful for every opportunity and every school showing love,” he said. “Auburn definitely made a strong impression, and I’m looking forward to continuing to build that relationship.”

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