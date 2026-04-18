Auburn Snags Four-Star TE Commit Away from SEC Programs

Though Alex Golesh and the Auburn Tigers have been wrapped up with A-Day preparations over the past few weeks, they seem to have found the time to continue their recruiting efforts, as on Saturday, four-star tight end George Lamons Jr. announced that he has committed to Auburn.

Lamons, who hails from Brooks County in Georgia, is currently rated as the 11th-best tight end in the 2027 class as well as the 27th-best player from the Peach State. He is the second recruit to commit to Auburn’s 2027 class, joining defensive lineman Donivan Moore, another four-star.

This is an absolutely massive win for the Auburn Tigers, as just two days ago, Golesh lost Trae Proctor, a three-star tight end recruit, to Kentucky. Now, after two days of zero offensive commits in the Tigers’ 2027 class, the Tigers have seemingly upgraded to a four-star tight end prospect.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE George Lamons has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 215 TE from Quitman, GA chose the Tigers over Florida, Alabama, and Louisville



“WAR EAGLE🦅”⁰https://t.co/HqzgWqioUq pic.twitter.com/QhmqNZkiVO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 18, 2026

Recruiting has been slow for the Tigers so far, particularly in their 2027 class, as Alex Golesh’s program currently ranks as the 72nd-best class in the portal, which is one of the worst grades an upcoming Auburn class has had in recent memory. Lamons could be the start of a big push for the Tigers, but his full impact on the Tigers’ recruiting still remains to be seen.

The Tigers certainly did not have an easy route to this commitment, as the four-star boasts a litany of offers from top programs, not the least of which are Texas A&M and Tennessee. In fact, Lamons’ most recent official visit was to Alabama, which adds a bit of a sense of irony to this commitment.

At the moment, the Tigers’ tight end room is headlined by a duo of transfers in Jake Johnson, a senior who is a four-star prospect turned three-star transfer, and Jonathan Echols, a sophomore who is also a four-star prospect turned three-star transfer. Johnson transferred in this year from North Carolina, while Echols came in from Golesh’s former program, the USF Bulls.

With Johnson near the end of his playing career, the door is open for a new name to step up next season, and Lamons could be just the player to do it. However, as Tiger fans saw with Trae Proctor, nothing is guaranteed until pen goes to paper. Either way, Lamons’ commitment is certainly a good sign for the future of the class.

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