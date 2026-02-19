Highly Coveted Edge Rusher Cements Auburn Visit

As the Auburn Tigers begin to focus on the future of the team’s defense, the 2027 class has proven to be a pivotal group for defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and company. One top-level prospect, KJ Green, announced on Thursday that he will be taking an official visit to the Plains.

According to 247 Sports, Green is set to visit Auburn on March 23, though Auburn is far from the only school he will be visiting in the near future. He has also announced official visit dates for Texas, Notre Dame, Alabama, Miami, Georgia, South Carolina, Oregon and LSU. He also has an official commitment date listed, which is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Green, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, is a four-star edge rusher who is currently rated among the best in his class. Currently, he stands as the third-best edge rusher in the 2027 class as well as the second-best player from his home state of Georgia.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

— Latest on blue-chip EDGE KJ Green —



The elite 2027 prospect has finalized his 9-stop spring visit tour and shared the latest with @247Sports.



Here is what the No. 10 overall talent said about each school.



VIP Story: https://t.co/DfDcuzD0z5@Certifixd_KJ 🤝 @iamcoachrock pic.twitter.com/XYQftqNXHH — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 19, 2026

The Tigers have had no shortage of edge rushing talent in recent years, with Keldric Faulk dominating Auburn headlines in recent weeks as he begins his journey into the NFL. Currently, Faulk is listed by many mock drafts to go within the top-10 of the 2026 Draft, and just about all of them have him going within the first round.

It is clear, therefore, that Durkin is able to develop high-level edge rushing talent, which could prove to be a selling point for the young Georgia native. Auburn’s 2027 recruiting class has yet to boast an edge rusher, so Green could very well be the first.

That is not to say that Auburn has not drawn interest from top-level edge rushers in the 2027 class, though, as fellow four-star Georgia native Adriel Rojas announced on Wednesday that Auburn had cracked his top seven schools for his own recruitment. If they both decide to join up with head coach Alex Golesh and Durkin, Rojas and Green could be the future of a dominant Auburn defensive line.

Recruiting is, as it always seems to be, in full swing for the Auburn Tigers, so there will always be a variety of top-level talent that is interested in Auburn. What will solidify Golesh as the top-level recruiter he is advertised to be, though, is if he is able to actually land top talent like Green.