How Cam Newton Inspires Auburn QB Target Jamar Howard

If there is one consistent trait of quarterbacks of the Auburn Tigers over the last few years, it is the ability to punish defenders with both the passing and rushing game. Auburn has had several quarterbacks who have fit that mold, including Heisman winner Cam Newton, and Alex Golesh has his eyes on a new dual-threat prospect: Jamar Howard.

Howard, who is a three-star quarterback from Fresno, California, is rated as the 11th-best quarterback in the 2028 class and the 10th-best player in his home state of California when he received his offer on Thursday.

Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Howard recently to discuss his offer, his game and his recruitment.

“Auburn is my first SEC offer,” he said. “Honestly, [Auburn’s offer] means the world to me. It’s crazy because, growing up, you would never even think about having an offer like this as a sophomore.”

Howard has spoken to Joel Gordon, Auburn’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, as well as Tim Greene, a quarterbacks analyst for the Tigers, and had high praise for both.

“They’re good dudes,” he said. “I can already tell like, just us having a few conversations over the phone, that they’re nice, warm, welcoming people that I can trust with playing there for four years. I would definitely trust them to teach me and develop me as a quarterback.

For Howard, however, ties with Auburn go much deeper than just high school recruitment.

“I grew up watching Cam Newton,” he said. “I’ve been watching him my entire life. I wear number one because of him, and I posted a picture of him when I posted Auburn’s offer. Ever since I was, like, six years old, I always wore his cleats. He was always someone I looked up to.”

The influence of the legendary Auburn quarterback on Howard is apparent, as he compares his dual-threat playing style to that of Newton’s, and his stats back it up. Last year, as a sophomore, Howard passed for over 2,200 yards and 32 touchdowns, while tacking on an additional five rushing touchdowns, one of which came from 59 yards.

“I can hurt you as much with my legs as I can hurt you with my arm, even though I don’t show it as much,” he said. “You can see it in my film, like, I’ve broken long touchdowns. I’ve done it with my legs, but I don’t think I show it enough as I should sometimes.

Though Auburn was Howard’s first SEC offer, it surely will not be his last. Dual-threat quarterbacks, especially those who rate as high as Howard, are quite popular in today’s league, so it is important for Auburn that the Tigers make a good first impression.

“Auburn is pretty high [on my list],” Howard said. “A visit is definitely going to happen soon, I believe. Most likely in the summer. We’re still trying to figure out something in the spring, but, honestly, I think that’s definitely going to be a spot that I would love to visit.”

For now, Howard still has a full two years left of high school play before the time comes to make his decision, and he detailed his mentality as to how he will handle his relationship with Auburn.

“I’ve only been talking with them for a few days,” he said, “So, I want to keep developing that relationship. You know, get to know them more than I have. I love the school. I grew up watching one of my favorite players play there. Obviously, we’re both interested in each other, so I want to keep growing that relationship.”