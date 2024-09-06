Notre Dame QB Commit Visiting Auburn for Second Straight Football Saturday
In the game of deceit and sabotage which often accompanies big college pledges, it's not like four-star quarterback prospect Deuce Knight is hiding his repeated dalliances from Notre Dame.
Knight has had a year-long verbal to the Irish. Trouble is, it's worth about as much as when a Kardashian scrolls on a meaningless marriage certificate. Knight is currently ranked the No. 5 quarterback in the country by 247 Sports.
Tantalizingly sporting an Auburn towel down the back of his pants was another step towards what's now widely being tipped as Knight's looming pivot away from the Fighting Irish, so now the plot thickens ever more.
Knight was at Auburn for last week's 73-point blowout of Alabama A&M. The talented youngster is also due to take in this Saturday's contest with the Cal Bears.
On3 broke the news first that Knight would be in attendance at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Surely now we can all declare that there's no smoke without fire.
Only this week Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze continued to stress the vital importance of constantly recruiting like there's no tomorrow.
Quite clearly, with current signal caller Payton Thorne in his last year of eligibility, the Tigers boss is hell-bent on getting more dynamic under center moving forward.
Keeping a lid on unbridled enthusiasm is understandable, Freeze has always remained candid about how the Auburn program has to stack successful recruitment cycles if it really is serious about chasing championships.
Furthermore, the real rub is to make sure the recruitment push keeps on delivering the kind of high profile additions which also keeps their existing commitments firmly onboard.
"(I) met with all our commits at one time, just trying to hold all that together because I really believe we are knocking on the door of having a top-three, if not top-five class, for sure," Freeze declared earlier this week. "We just gotta finish it."
What's been most impressive is the high energy levels Freeze has maintained throughout, spinning the multiple recruitment plates at the same time as coaching is demanding to say the least.
Freshman phenom Cam Coleman hinted after last Saturday's win that Auburn was on the verge of adding more commitments. Linebacker Elijah Menendez is a logical guess as well as Knight.
“We’re definitely on the uprise, and we’re definitely recruiting. We have a couple of good additions coming up. I ain’t gonna say nothing too much, but we’ve got a couple more coming soon,” Coleman said Saturday.
Delivering another win and securing a Knight in shining armor really would be a dream scenario for Tigers fans this weekend - fingers crossed.