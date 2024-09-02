Report: Auburn In Driver's Seat for Top Linebacker Recruit
Auburn football is now in the driver’s seat to land linebacker Elijah Melendez from Osceola, Fla. and add on to their growing 2025 recruiting class. Melendez told On3’s Josh Newberg that he likes how Auburn emphasizes the importance of landing him.
“I feel like they’re making me a priority.”
Melendez visited Auburn over the weekend.
This comes just days after Melendez de-committed from Miami (FL). He is also from Florida (Kissimmee), which makes this an even bigger deal. They’re pulling recruits away from major programs in their own territory. Melendez drove past Gainesville where Miami was humilating the Florida Gators in the Swamp to be at Auburn over the weekend.
He also has offers from Florida and Florida State. Neither of these seem to be as enticing as what he sees coming from Auburn.
Melendez is the fourth-ranked linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class according to Rivals and ESPN.
Top talent continues to pay a visit to Auburn. Along with Melendez, Na’eem Offord, the first-ranked player from Alabama was reportedly in Auburn this weekend. Offord is currently committed to Ohio State but there is a chance he could flip his commitment to the Tigers.
Freshman phenom Cam Coleman hinted after the game on Saturday night that big things were in store for the Tigers.
“We’re definitely on the uprise, and we’re definitely recruiting. We have a couple of good additions coming up. I ain’t gonna say nothing too much, but we’ve got a couple more coming soon,” Coleman said Saturday.
They like what Hugh Freeze has produced on defense so far. The last thing he has to do is give Auburn a public commitment. It’s a big final step, but the signs look good.
The Tigers are ranked fifth in the 2025 recruiting class rankings on 247 Sports. A recent tear on the recruiting trail had them soar up the rankings after falling into the low teens.
What’s helped Auburn rise through the ranks is the number of recruits on the defensive side of the ball buying into what they see.
Auburn had the fourth-best passing defense in the SEC in 2023 and allowed the fourth-fewest points as well. They also made changes to the coaching staff, notably in this case D.J. Durkin, who was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Texas A&M before coming to Auburn. The Aggies had the top defense in the SEC last season and one of the minds behind it can bring that success to the Tigers.