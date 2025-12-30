One of Portal's Best OL to Visit Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers have locked in a visit for one of the top offensive linemen in the Transfer Portal. Former Oklahoma State offensive tackle Grant Seagren has scheduled a visit to The Plains for Jan. 2-3, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported on Monday.

While the traditional January portal window is not open, Seagren officially entered the portal after former head coach Mike Gundy's firing, which happened before the new portal rules went into effect.

Seagren was a zero-star recruit out of high school from Oakland, Neb. who was one of the few bright spots on an awful Oklahoma State squad in 2025. He is rated as the No. 133 player and No. 6 tackle in the portal by On3’s Rivals, and the No. 174 player and No. 9 tackle by 247Sports.

Following a redshirt freshman season at Nebraska where he played just 36 snaps across seven games, Seagren transferred to Oklahoma State for his redshirt sophomore season. He earned a pass blocking grade of 69.9 via Pro Football Focus, as well as a 57.4 run blocking grade.

After a season where Auburn’s offensive line was utterly abysmal, any upgrade is welcome in the trenches. Seagren, a right tackle, would be filling the spot of former USC transfer and senior Mason Murphy, who allowed 10 sacks this season for the Tigers. By contrast, Seagren did not allow a single sack in 2025 for Oklahoma State, according to PFF.

A strong and reliable tackle is something Auburn desperately needs to hit on the portal after last season, where neither Murphy or former Virginia Tech standout Xavier Chaplin lived up to their portal ranking. Both players struggled mightily, and it was discovered midseason that Chaplin had a hearing issue that made it a struggle for him to hear snap counts in hostile environments.

However, Seagren played some of his best football of 2025 in difficult road environments. He spent most of the Cowboys’ game at Texas Tech dealing with superstar pass rusher David Bailey and didn’t allow a single pressure, quarterback hurry, or quarterback hit during the game. He put up that impressive statline four times in 2025, all in Big 12 conference play.

Seagren also had a good game at Oregon in Week 2 of the season, holding his own against Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, and Ashton Porter. He allowed just one pressure and one quarterback hurry against the Ducks despite his team getting blown out in spectacular fashion.

For an Auburn Tigers squad that desperately needs a consistent presence to protect whoever its 2026 starting quarterback may be, Seagren fits the role nearly perfectly. However, Auburn will have to compete with other Power 4 programs for his services. Oklahoma State, Northwestern, and Arkansas have all scheduled visits for the tackle as well, with the Cowboys desperately trying to keep him in Stillwater under new head coach Eric Morris.

However, Auburn is first on Seagren’s visit schedule. Winning out in the battle would be an excellent first step for head coach Alex Golesh and his staff after what has been a rough start to the offseason for the Tigers, thanks to an avalanche of portal departures.

