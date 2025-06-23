REPORT: Auburn “Leading the Way” for Elite RB Commit
Amidst a disappointing summer for Auburn Tigers football’s recruiting, one thing has become clear: Hugh Freeze can recruit some running backs. Years ago, there was Jarquez Hunter, then Freeze picked up Alvin Henderson, and now the Tigers are closing in on another running back prospect– CJ Cowley.
However, Rivals analyst and recruiting expert Sam Spiegelman reported Monday that “Auburn is leading the way" for Cowley."
“Colorado, Oregon and Ole Miss are just behind,” noted Spiegelman, as he then dropped another bombshell. “Cowley is considering an early decision.”
Boasting a four-star recruiting level and ranked as the top player at his position, Cowley could be a powerful weapon for Auburn’s already strong backfield. He’d be joining recruit Alvin Henderson, another former four-star who’d have a full year of experience to teach from before Cowley even stepped on Auburn’s campus as a player.
Other schools are still trying to sway Cowley; despite Penn State going as far as to offer him all-time great Saquon Barkley’s number, Cowley seems not to be all too interested in playing for the Nittany Lions – so he’s not an easy recruit to sell.
Despite this, Auburn has still emerged atop Cowley’s rankings, for now. Programs are going all-out to recruit him, so head coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers may find themselves in something of a bidding war for the young running back.
Just a rising junior in high school, Cowley could have as much time as he wants to make his decision but, as Spiegelman shared, Cowley is already considering moving up his announcement date.
Does this mean Cowley has decided on the Tigers, Buffs, Ducks, Rebs, or even Penn State with their jersey number offer? Most likely.
Rivals currently projects that Auburn will land the commitment of Cowley.