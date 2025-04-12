Safety Commit Reaffirms Pledge During Big Cat Weekend
While the Auburn Tigers had plenty of recruits visit during last week's Big Cat Weekend, one recruit stands out due to his status as a current commit in the class.
2026 safety Wayne Henry, after pledging to the program last August, reaffirmed his pledge and is 100 percent committed to the Tigers' process, according to Auburn Rivals.
"They’re building a blueprint, so it's showing I got to come here and set a high standard for the next people that come here from my school," Henry said. "It's just a foundation we gotta keep building."
Henry is part of a very strong foundation that is being led by Henry and his teammates from high school at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy. Alongside Henry, linebacker Bryce “Juice” Deas, defensive lineman Darrion Smith, running back Durrell Robinson and cornerback Blake Woodby all played at St. Frances Academy and will be part of the Tigers’ team come fall.
"That was the most exciting part, because we were just playing with each other," Henry said. "Seeing them take over at this level, and doing it like Blake (Woodby), he was playing like every rep, Juice Deas, it looked amazing. It was a good time."
Henry originally committed to the Tigers over the Florida State, North Carolina, Tennessee and Boston College and will still have an official visit with the Tigers, which is scheduled for June 13. No other team among his 12 offers have scheduled an official visit, although two programs are expected to host Henry this summer.
According to Auburn Rivals, Henry is expected to take official visits to Michigan State and Indiana, but the expectation remains that he sticks out his pledge to Auburn.