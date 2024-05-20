Should Auburn Take Six Offensive Line Recruits?
Auburn's 2025 recruiting class features four offensive line recruits but should the Tigers try to reach six?
First, understand that offensive line is a position Auburn usually struggles with. Four is a great starting point. There are two offensive tackles and two interior players. With more big-time talent visiting Auburn, it's going to be hard to blame Hugh Freeze and his staff for loading up.
Among others, here is a look at the recruiting profiles for talented offensive tackles Broderick Shull and Andrew Babalola, two more prospects who could sign with the Tigers. There are other possibilities as well, but these are two of the nation's best recruits regardless of position and would be hard for Auburn to turn down.
Shull hails from Bixby (Okla.) High School. His recruiting rankings vary. On3 has him as the #19 recruit, while 247 places Shull as a 3-star. Watching his HUDL film, the 6-foot-6 and 280-pound Shull is a powerful right tackle prospect. Perhaps the trait one could be most impressed by, Shull's quickness shows itself when he pulls and takes on a defender in the hole. Few offensive tackle recruits possess the speed that Shull does, or his power when hitting a defender.
His official visit schedule includes Auburn (May 31), Texas Tech (June 14), and Texas A&M (June 21). Shull's March unofficial visit to Auburn is important as well as he's already familiar with Auburn's culture. A more recent visitor to Auburn is also a top-notch offensive tackle to discuss.
Among Auburn's official visitors this past weekend would be Andrew Babalola from Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest. On3 has Babalola as the #14 recruit nationally. Watching his HUDL film, it's another reminder of how important quick feet are for an offensive lineman.
Babalola is a left tackle for his prep team. Seeing him utilize quick and choppy steps to move to the linebacker level with ease is a good sign for his future. Babalola is an athlete first and foremost. Possessing the raw skills to move his 6-foot-6 and 295-pound frame in position to deliver a blow helps to define why he's become one of the nation's most heavily recruited offensive line prospects.
His official visit schedule is underway with Auburn (May 17) in his rearview mirror, plus upcoming treks to Missouri (May 31), Stanford (June 7), Michigan (June 14), and Oklahoma (June 21). Auburn is a true threat to sign him, but Babalola is reportedly high on Stanford and the other programs as well.
It's hard to find top-notch offensive line recruits, especially offensive tackles. Any combination of Shull and Babalola being added to Auburn's offensive line haul should would be great for the Tigers. So yes, taking six offensive line recruits would be a good idea for Auburn.